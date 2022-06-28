Jobs: 10 top technology careers trending for the future

Technology is evolving at a rapid pace. With the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) in full swing, tech careers have become more in-demand. Here are 10 such careers of the future:
1. Data engineers
A data engineer works to create systems that collect, manage, and change raw data into usable information for data scientists and business analysts to interpret.
2. Java developers
Java is a programming language and computing platform first released in 1995.
These professionals are responsible for the design, development, and management of Java-based applications.
3. Information security analysts
An information security analyst plans, implements, upgrades, and monitors security protocols for the protection of the organisation’s computer networks and information.
4. Network administrators
A network administrator’s role is to ensure the stable operation of the computer networks. This includes planning, developing, installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting, and optimising all network hardware, software, and communication links.
5. Machine learning engineers
Machine learning engineers are responsible for designing, developing, and researching Machine Learning systems, models, and schemes.
This involves studying, transforming, and converting data science prototypes. Searching and selecting appropriate data sets before performing data collection and data modelling.
6. Cloud engineers
Cloud engineers are responsible for performing the technical duties associated with cloud computing. This can involve anything from designing cloud software and systems to implementing and maintaining them.
7. UX designers
UX (user experience) designers turn applications into something that people like and want to use. They measure and optimise applications to improve ease of use, and create the best user experience by exploring many different approaches to solve end-users’ problems.
8. Robotics engineers
A robotics engineer designs and develops robotic prototypes. They construct, configure, test, and debug robotic systems.
These professionals are also responsible for installing, operating, calibrating, and maintaining robotic systems.
9. Data scientists
A data scientist uses analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect large data sets. They develop data-driven solutions explicitly tailored toward the needs of an organisation.
10. Mobile app developers
A mobile app developer utilises programming languages and development skills to create, test, and develop applications on mobile devices. They work in popular operating system environments like iOS and Android.
IOL Business