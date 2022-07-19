Jobs: Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Durban - Everyone starts somewhere, and an internship is a great way to start when it comes to your career. Through an internship you can put the skills you learned during your tertiary education to use.

Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run. Research and development internship Company: PepsiCo

Location: Paarl Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Food Science/ Food Technology.

Passed the required food technology/science subjects in order to start in-service training. Apply here

Research analyst internship Company: Novita Biotechnology Location: Cape Town

Requirements: Relevant degree in communications/ marketing. Previous relevant work experience will be an advantage.

Apply here Digital design internship

Company: Runway Location: Cape Town Requirements:

Graphic/digital design qualification. Proficient in the use of standard design software – Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Figma. Apply here

Saica internship Location: Western Cape

Requirements: Studying towards a BComp Accounting degree or completing degree/BCom Hons degree. How to apply:

Email your detailed CV in a MS Word document to the company and attach your full academic profile (university marks statements to date and matric certificate) to: [email protected] Social media internship

Location: Franschhoek Requirements: A qualification in marketing, media, or relevant field.

Experience in managing social media accounts, preferably Instagram, Facebook and/or TikTok. Previous experience in photography and videography for content creation purposes. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Afrikaans and English.

Apply here HET internship

Company: Managed People Solutions Location: Cape Town Duration: 12 months

Requirements: You must be under the age of 28. HET qualification from a university or university of technology.

How to apply: Send your CV, ID and HET qualification to the following email address: [email protected]

Logistic internships Company: Zeminwe Recruitment

Requirements: Recently finished studying towards Agriculture in a logistics/quality field. Application deadline: August 1, 2022