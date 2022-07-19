Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Jobs: Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Make your dreams come true today. Picture: File

Make your dreams come true today. Picture: File

Published 5m ago

Share

Durban - Everyone starts somewhere, and an internship is a great way to start when it comes to your career.

Through an internship you can put the skills you learned during your tertiary education to use.

Story continues below Advertisement

Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run.

Research and development internship

Company: PepsiCo

More on this

Location: Paarl

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Food Science/ Food Technology.

Story continues below Advertisement

Passed the required food technology/science subjects in order to start in-service training.

Apply here

Story continues below Advertisement

Research analyst internship

Company: Novita Biotechnology

Location: Cape Town

Story continues below Advertisement

Requirements:

Relevant degree in communications/ marketing.

Previous relevant work experience will be an advantage.

Apply here

Digital design internship

Company: Runway

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Graphic/digital design qualification.

Proficient in the use of standard design software – Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Figma.

Apply here

Saica internship

Location: Western Cape

Requirements:

Studying towards a BComp Accounting degree or completing degree/BCom Hons degree.

How to apply:

Email your detailed CV in a MS Word document to the company and attach your full academic profile (university marks statements to date and matric certificate) to: [email protected]

Social media internship

Location: Franschhoek

Requirements:

A qualification in marketing, media, or relevant field.

Experience in managing social media accounts, preferably Instagram, Facebook and/or TikTok.

Previous experience in photography and videography for content creation purposes.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Afrikaans and English.

Apply here

HET internship

Company: Managed People Solutions

Location: Cape Town

Duration: 12 months

Requirements:

You must be under the age of 28.

HET qualification from a university or university of technology.

How to apply:

Send your CV, ID and HET qualification to the following email address:

[email protected]

Logistic internships

Company: Zeminwe Recruitment

Requirements:

Recently finished studying towards Agriculture in a logistics/quality field.

Application deadline: August 1, 2022

Apply here

IOL Business

Related Topics:

InstagramFacebookTikTokCareersJobsInternshipsHigher EducationSTEMScienceDesignLanguage

Share

Recent stories by:

Xolile Mtembu