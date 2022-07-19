Jobs: Great paid internships you can apply for in the Western Cape today

Durban - Everyone starts somewhere, and an internship is a great way to start when it comes to your career.
Through an internship you can put the skills you learned during your tertiary education to use.
Surrounded by your supervisors, seniors, and colleagues, you will gain a ton of skills that will help you in the long run.
Research and development internship
Company: PepsiCo
Location: Paarl
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in Food Science/ Food Technology.
Passed the required food technology/science subjects in order to start in-service training.
Research analyst internship
Company: Novita Biotechnology
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Relevant degree in communications/ marketing.
Previous relevant work experience will be an advantage.
Digital design internship
Company: Runway
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Graphic/digital design qualification.
Proficient in the use of standard design software – Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Figma.
Saica internship
Location: Western Cape
Requirements:
Studying towards a BComp Accounting degree or completing degree/BCom Hons degree.
How to apply:
Email your detailed CV in a MS Word document to the company and attach your full academic profile (university marks statements to date and matric certificate) to: [email protected]
Social media internship
Location: Franschhoek
Requirements:
A qualification in marketing, media, or relevant field.
Experience in managing social media accounts, preferably Instagram, Facebook and/or TikTok.
Previous experience in photography and videography for content creation purposes.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Afrikaans and English.
HET internship
Company: Managed People Solutions
Location: Cape Town
Duration: 12 months
Requirements:
You must be under the age of 28.
HET qualification from a university or university of technology.
How to apply:
Send your CV, ID and HET qualification to the following email address:
Logistic internships
Company: Zeminwe Recruitment
Requirements:
Recently finished studying towards Agriculture in a logistics/quality field.
Application deadline: August 1, 2022
