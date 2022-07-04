Jobs, jobs, jobs: Seven great paid internships you can apply for in Mpumalanga today

After three or more years at a tertiary institution, recent graduates are often jumping to make their mark by joining the workplace. While it is possible to get a full-time job right out of university, companies often taking in graduates for internship positions.
This unique opportunity allows you to work whilst also furthering your knowledge in your chosen field of work. You get hands-on experience and guidance that you will carry throughout your career.
Here are some great internships you can apply for in Mpumalanga:
Hospitality and tourism internship
Company: SA Adventures
Location: Hazyview
Duration: 12 months
Stipend: R3 500
Requirements:
N6 Hospitality Management
N6 Tourism Management
Application deadline: July 8, 2022
Apply here
Digital/social media marketing internship
Company: SA Adventures
Location: Hazyview
Duration: 12 months
Stipend: R4 500
Requirements:
Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Communications/English, Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism or Design, Political Science.
A lower level of education will be considered based on passion for the industry.
Application deadline: July 8, 2022
Apply here
Finance internship
Company: Columbus Steel
Location: Middelburg
Duration: 24 months
Requirements:
Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting
Application deadline: August 22, 2022
Apply here
Public administration internship
Company: Za Wit (Pty) Ltd
Location: Lydenburg
Requirements:
Relevant qualification in Public administration
Apply here
Engineering internship
Company: Columbus Steel
Location: Middelburg
Duration: 24 months
Requirements:
Relevant qualification in Mechanical engineering
Application deadline: August 22, 2022
Apply here
Law internship
Company: Columbus Steel
Location: Middelburg
Duration: 24 months
Requirements:
Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
Application deadline: August 22, 2022
Apply here
Cybersecurity internship
Company: Mitigate Security Services
Location: Remote
Stipend: R4500 basic per month, R500 cell, R500 internet, and R500 proficiency bonus.
Requirements:
IT security knowledge.
Matric
High proficiency in English writing.
Intelligence and diligence.
Apply here
IOL BUSINESS