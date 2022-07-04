Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, July 4, 2022

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Seven great paid internships you can apply for in Mpumalanga today

These paid internships will provide you with much needed work experience. Picture: File

Published 36m ago

Share

After three or more years at a tertiary institution, recent graduates are often jumping to make their mark by joining the workplace. While it is possible to get a full-time job right out of university, companies often taking in graduates for internship positions.

This unique opportunity allows you to work whilst also furthering your knowledge in your chosen field of work. You get hands-on experience and guidance that you will carry throughout your career.

Here are some great internships you can apply for in Mpumalanga:

Hospitality and tourism internship

Company: SA Adventures

Location: Hazyview

Duration: 12 months

Stipend: R3 500

Requirements:

N6 Hospitality Management

N6 Tourism Management

Application deadline: July 8, 2022

Apply here

Digital/social media marketing internship

Company: SA Adventures

Location: Hazyview

Duration: 12 months

Stipend: R4 500

Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Communications/English, Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism or Design, Political Science.

A lower level of education will be considered based on passion for the industry.

Application deadline: July 8, 2022

Apply here

Finance internship

Company: Columbus Steel

Location: Middelburg

Duration: 24 months

Requirements:

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting

Application deadline: August 22, 2022

Apply here

Public administration internship

Company: Za Wit (Pty) Ltd

Location: Lydenburg

Requirements:

Relevant qualification in Public administration

Apply here

Engineering internship

Company: Columbus Steel

Location: Middelburg

Duration: 24 months

Requirements:

Relevant qualification in Mechanical engineering

Application deadline: August 22, 2022

Apply here

Law internship

Company: Columbus Steel

Location: Middelburg

Duration: 24 months

Requirements:

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Application deadline: August 22, 2022

Apply here

Cybersecurity internship

Company: Mitigate Security Services

Location: Remote

Stipend: R4500 basic per month, R500 cell, R500 internet, and R500 proficiency bonus.

Requirements:

IT security knowledge.

Matric

High proficiency in English writing.

Intelligence and diligence.

Apply here

IOL BUSINESS

