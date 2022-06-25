Load shedding: Make cash while the lights don’t shine

Loadshedding is back, and with it the headache of figuring out how one can have heat this winter, cook, have light, and keep food fresh in the fridge. As horrible as it is, load shedding inadvertently provides an opportunity for those looking to make some money to do just that!

Here are some great ways to use this nightmare to make some extra money: Sell portable thermoelectric cooler boxes This nifty gadget can save your food from spoiling due to load shedding or prolonged power outages. Thermoelectric cooling systems depend on electricity for cooling. These can be charged from a car but do not consume large amounts of power.

Sell load shedding bulbs These backup bulbs work like regular LED lights when there is electricity. When load shedding strikes, the bulb will automatically pull power from its built-in battery. The battery will automatically recharge when the electricity comes back. These can be great for those who forget to manually recharge the batteries of their LED lights.

Demand for such items will always be high in the country. You can make a lot of money with this side hustle if you know who to sell to. Install rooftop solar panels South Africa gets loads of sun almost all year round. Having a renewable source of power is great, not only to cope with load shedding, but also because it is clean energy.

For this side hustle you will need to learn how to actually install the panels, so you need patience, and time. Sell solar power banks Again, the power of solar energy cannot be overstated. Electricity is not only expensive, but pricey. With this side hustle, you’ll be providing a solution to two problems.

