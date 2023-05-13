Reclusive young people paid R9000 a month to socialise

ocial seclusion does not just affect those related to the reclusive individual; it has a domino effect across society. This is what South Korea discovered and has taken drastic measures to address it. In April, the country's ministry of Gender Equality and Family stated that it would offer up to 650 000 Korean won (over R9 000) each month for lonely socially isolated individuals to help them cope and assist in mental and psychological wellness, along with healthy development.

According to the government, this decision was made in response to 3.1% of people aged 19 to 39 who are reclusive and lonely. As stated by the authorities, the 3.1% account for 338 000 persons in a nation of 51 394 373 people, with 40% starting to isolate themselves in their adolescence and teenage years. ‘’They occupy limited space, are in a state of being disconnected from the outside for more than a certain period of time and have noticeable difficulty in living a normal life,’’ said the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs.

The payments are made under the Youth Welfare Support Act, that intends to help individuals who are highly isolated from society, as well as youths who are in danger of delinquency and do not have a guardian or school protection. ‘’Reclusive youths can have slower physical growth due to irregular living and unbalanced nutrition, and are likely to face mental difficulties such as depression due to loss of social roles and delayed adaptation,’’ the ministry said. The fee is paid on a monthly basis and will be accessible to reclusive lonely young people aged 9 to 24 who live in a home earning less than the median national income, which is 5.4 million won (approximately R76 771) a month for a family of four.