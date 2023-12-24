How to keep your energy levels up during the festive season

It’s the festive season and everybody is in high spirits. Going from one party to another might be fun but it can be exhausting.

Therefore, it’s important to find ways to keep your energy levels up. Here are tips on how you can make it through the festive season without missing out on the fun. Make sleep a priority

Of course, you want to party all night long but that will only leave you exhausted and unable to enjoy the next day of festivities. Sure you might miss out on what the drunk uncle did at the end of the night but you will hear all about it the next day. Maintaining a healthy sleep routine is essential. It’s the most effective way to recharge your body battery.

Utilise power naps Incorporate short power naps (around 20 minutes) into your day, especially during hectic festive schedules. Of course, this won’t always be possible, but when you see a gap in the day, take it.

Try and squeeze in a nap when possible. Picture: Pexels Dziana Hasanbekava Just remember to set an alarm. You don’t want to sleep too long and wake up feeling groggy.

Hydrate! Stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. This is especially important when consuming alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration.

Always carry a water bottle with you and make sure that when you’re drinking alcohol to alternate between booze and water.

Watch your food intake The festive season often offers a wide variety of tempting but unhealthy food. No one is saying you can’t enjoy that trifle but keep an eye on how much you eat.