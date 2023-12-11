Tips on how to prevent festive season burnout

‘Tis the season to be jolly! The silly season is upon us. A time of joy, celebration and spending quality time with the people we love.

While this is party time for many folks, there are other people who still have to work over the festive season. With the pressure to attend social gatherings, plan parties, and manage work responsibilities, it's easy to feel overwhelmed during this time. In order to really enjoy the holiday season, it's important to prioritise self-care and prevent burnout.

You can’t afford to take a holiday from the holidays simply because you did too much. Here are a few tips to help you get through the festive season while maintaining your well-being. Learn to say no

There are always lots of parties happening during the festive season but it doesn’t mean you have to go to all of them. If you’re not feeling up to it or just not in the mood, it’s quite okay to just say no. Don’t concern yourself with what people will have to say if you don’t attend all parties. It’s good to be selective of the events you choose to attend.

Always put your well-being first. You don’t have to attend all parties you’re invited to. Picture: Pexels Julia Larson

Planning is key Planning your time effectively is key to avoiding burnout. Make a list of all the tasks and events you need to attend and allocate specific time slots for each.

Prioritise the most important ones and eliminate the non-essentials. This will help you stay organised and prevent over-committing yourself. Ask for help

Don't hesitate to ask for help when you need it. Whether it’s your turn to host a gathering or manage work responsibilities, seeking assistance can alleviate stress and prevent burnout. Delegate tasks to family members, friends, or colleagues to share the workload.

Maintain boundaries Setting boundaries is important for preserving your well-being. Clearly communicate your limits to others and don’t feel guilty about enforcing them.

It’s okay to decline additional responsibilities or politely excuse yourself from certain activities if they are draining your energy. Be mindful of what you eat and drink While it's okay to enjoy special treats over the festive season, one has to be mindful of how much you consume.

Overindulging can leave you feeling sluggish and hungover contributing to feelings of burnout. Aim for balance and moderation in your eating and drinking habits.

Try not to overindulge. Picture: Pexels Polina Tankilevitch Practice self-care We all know it can become chaotic therefore it’s important to take time out for yourself.