How to stay fit and healthy during the festive season

’Tis the season to be jolly! A time filled with joy, way too much celebration and overindulgence. During this time it’s oh so easy to get carried with all the yummy food and on-going parties.

All of this makes it easy for us to forget about our usual fitness routine. How often do you hit the gym during the holiday season? However, staying fit during this time is crucial to maintain overall wellbeing and avoid post-holiday regrets. Here are a few practical tips on how to stay fit and healthy during the holidays while still enjoying the festivities.

Prioritise physical activity Amidst the hustle and bustle of the festive season, it’s important to make time for physical activity. Try to incorporate regular exercise into your daily routine. Engage in activities that you enjoy, such as dancing, cycling, or taking long walks with family and friends.

Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Embrace family-friendly activities The holidays are a great time to engage in family-friendly activities that promote active living.

Play games on the beach, go out for a jog as a family or explore forests together. Not only will you stay fit, but these activities also foster meaningful connections with loved ones.

Enjoy outdoor activities. Picture: Pexels Gabriel Nascimento Be mindful of your eating habits Indulging in delicious holiday treats is part of the festive spirit, but moderation is key. Instead of depriving yourself, practice mindful eating.

Be conscious of portion sizes, choose healthier alternatives where possible, and savour each bite. Avoid overeating and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues. Plan ahead Maintaining healthy habits during the festive season requires planning. Plan your meals, snacks, and exercise routines in advance to avoid impulsive decisions.

Before going to a party consider eating a healthy snack beforehand to curb excessive hunger and make better food choices. If you’re travelling, research local fitness facilities or plan active sightseeing activities to get some exercise. Get enough sleep