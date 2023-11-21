How to get through the festive season without gaining weight

From year-end functions to Christmas lunches, this time of the year, gatherings are centred around lots of food and booze. This is a time when most of us overindulge and make unhealthy choices, leaving us with a few extra kilograms to shake off in the new year.

We tend to overindulge during the festive season. Picture: Pexels Julia Larson While it might be hard, by making simple yet effective adjustments to your approach to the festivities, you can still maintain your overall wellbeing and make this party season a balanced and enjoyable experience.

Here are tips on how you can get through the festive season without gaining those unwanted extra kilos. Adopt a balanced approach The key to eating healthily during the festive season lies in balance. It’s essential to strike a harmony between enjoying your favourite festive foods and fuelling your body with nutritious foods. Instead of completely depriving yourself, aim to include nutrient-rich choices in your meals.

Explore healthier alternatives During the festive season, there are numerous opportunities to explore healthier alternatives to traditional dishes. Consider incorporating in-season fruits and vegetables into your meals. Practice portion control

Portion control is crucial when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet. During celebrations, it's easy to get carried away with large portions. Instead, be mindful of your serving sizes. Opt for smaller plates, chew slowly, and pay attention to your body’s signals of fullness.

Stay mindful of your choices Mindfulness plays a significant role in fostering healthy eating habits during the festive season. Be conscious of the foods you choose to eat and the reasons behind those choices. Ask yourself if you genuinely want the food or if it’s simply a result of mindless snacking.