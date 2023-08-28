Spring back into action: How to ease back into your gym routine

As a regular gym-goer, I’m embarrassed to confess that I haven’t set foot in the gym for two months. This means that I’m now sitting with a few extra kilograms that I would like to shake off before summer, which is just around the corner, hits.

I’m sure I’m not the only person currently sitting with this problem right now. Even though one knows you have to get into the swing of things, it’s much easier said than done.

Here are tips on how you can get your groove back. Set realistic goals

There’s no point in setting yourself up for failure. So start by setting clear and realistic goals. Whether you want to improve your cardiovascular endurance, build strength, or simply maintain a healthy lifestyle, defining your objectives will help you stay motivated throughout your fitness journey. Ease into it

Spring mornings are still a little bit chilly and most of us are still in winter mode. It’s going to be hard to jump straight into your usual gym routine. Don’t expect to back be at the fitness level you were at a few months ago. Begin with lighter workouts and shorter durations to allow your body to adjust. This will prevent injury. Increase the intensity and duration gradually.

Begin with lighter workouts. Picture: Freepik Do what you love One of the keys to staying consistent with your fitness regimen is finding activities that you genuinely enjoy.

Whether it’s a fun aerobics or dance class or simply working out on the treadmill and a bit of weight lifting, it’s best to start off with activities that will keep you wanting more. Start with something you enjoy doing. Picture: Freepik

Make dates with yourself Treat your gym sessions as important appointments by scheduling them in advance. Set reminders on your phone as you would do so with meetings or events. Set it for days and times that are realistic. Get professional help

Consider consulting a personal trainer to help you create a customised workout plan based on your goals and fitness level. That person will assess your current fitness level and create a plan for you. Prioritise recovery Recovering after your workouts is just as important as the workouts themselves. Make sure to prioritise rest days and give your body the time it needs to recover and repair.