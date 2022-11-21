Tired of walking in the office? VW says you can beat traffic with 20km/hr chair

Office buildings can be enormous, with long corridors and a maze of desks, cubicles and offices. So, for innovative companies, providing a solution to even the most slight problems or simply targeting the 1% who have the money to splurge on “frivolous” things can mean billions of rand in their bank.

Volkswagen is one such conglomerate that believes it has solved the problem of having to traverse the length of your workplace by unveiling a drivable chair. This chair was designed by the company’s Norway Commercial Vehicles department who said it was created to make customers feel like they are in an electric Volkswagen vehicle. It can reach speeds of up to 20km/hr.

Watch: This futuristic office chair comes fitted with a horn so that you can hoot at colleagues who are in the way, a seat belt for safety and even music for the ultimate car feel. “The chair is designed to give those who work in an office a feeling of what it’s like to have a car from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as your workplace. You can drive, honk and listen to music – even signal as you take a turn into a meeting room,” Volkswagen said.

It is powered by a detachable battery and can travel up to 12km on a single charge. The chair also has two pedals that users can utilise to change directions by moving their feet. LED strip lights along the armrests can be used to indicate a change in direction. A rear-view mirror is displayed on a touch-screen display. It also has a camera and 360-degree sensor systems which alert users to any obstructions. “With the headlights you can brighten even your darkest overtime evening, and if an office party suddenly breaks out, you'll quickly be the centre of attention and create a very, very cool vibe with the chair’s office party lights. With office assistance like a rear-view camera and 360-degree sensors,” Volkswagen said.

