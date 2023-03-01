WATCH: Laid-off tech employee films and shares video of herself stealing ‘company assets’

The tech world has been laying off employees in the sector on a massive scale. More than 75 000 people have been shown the door in January this year alone. Titans of the industry, such as Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft, lead the charge in culling tech workers.

A woman who worked for social media behemoth TikTok in New York City decided to “even the scales” a bit after getting laid off by the Chinese-owned company. The TikToker, who goes by @simonacruzer on the platform, filmed and posted herself stealing precious “company assets” a day after being let go. In the clip, captioned: “It’s the least I deserve, ok”, Simona starts by asking her audience to come witness her in the act of “vengeance”.

“Come with me to steal company assets from TikTok because I was laid off. I did not get let in at first, but then my ID worked. We have these super… Oops, not a ‘we’ anymore,’’ she says. The tech worker showed viewers the brightly lit, futuristic-looking office space, with its “fun hallways”’ and a bathroom that was playing Beyoncé’s 2006 hit “Irreplaceable”. Referring to the song’s lyrics, Simon says they spoke the truth as one can “never get to thinking they are irreplaceable in the corporate world”.

She gives extra perks of her former workplace, such as the view of New York City’s famous skyline, a colourful auditorium and, finally, where TikTok keeps the “company assets”. WATCH: #techlayoffs2023 #imokay #haha #thisisajoke ♬ original sound - Simona @simonacruzer It’s the least I deserve ok!!!!! #techlayoff “This is where they keep the company assets. This is private information, so please don’t share with anyone,’’ she says as she turns her camera towards drawers brimming with snacks.

