With the rise of ChatGPT, are fears of AI taking over jobs valid?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of great interest for scientists and ‘ordinary’ people alike for decades. But unlike past years, the sector has recently seen incredible growth. However, some people still have reservations about AI, especially when it comes to jobs. The potential of being replaced by robots in certain fields has been a cause of anxiety for many, with science fiction fanning the flames with shows like “Black Mirror”.

Recently, ChatGPT has been all the rage. This is a chatbot that employs deep learning techniques to generate text and dialogues that can fool almost anyone into believing they were authored by a real human. Does this mean jobs such as content creation, marketing, copy writing and even journalism are at risk? Well, it is still early days as there is not enough data about ChatGPT.

However, a survey conducted by Tidio on 1200 people’s general attitude towards AI revealed the following: Almost 69% of college graduates believe AI will take their work or make it obsolete in the next several years.

Cashiers, drivers, and translators are among the positions that are most likely to be automated. People are seven times more worried about the negative impact of AI on the job market than fair treatment of robots. I’ve Created a Complete Guide On How To Use Chat GPT For Copywriting



(Must be following or I can’t send) pic.twitter.com/kLKiQyIqZ0 — Mike | The Landing Page Guy 👀 (@Mike_Scully_) January 23, 2023 However, you can also use ChatGPT to enhance your chances of landing a job. A Tiktok user demonstrated how you can stop the hassle of having to write different cover letters for multiple jobs by simply instructing the bot to write them for you. https://t.co/93JZhrvflj pic.twitter.com/fkTd8nJGJW — Muffin🧁 (@HlatseMoja) January 23, 2023 Owned by OpenAI and Microsoft, the companies are seeking to monetise this ChatGPT. The commercial version will reportedly be called ChatGPT Professional.

According to research undertaken by a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, the artificial intelligence-driven chatbot was able to pass the school’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme’s final test. ChatGPT has become mainstream and is gaining more popularity. CBS News reported that Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of online course provider Coursera, uses the bot like a member of his executive team. ‘’I ask ChatGPT to become aware of where my biases and blind spots might be, and the answers it gives are a really, really good starting point to check your thinking,’’ Maggioncalda told CBS.

