Wombs for rent? Commercial surrogacy shoots up to over $14b globally

In impoverished communities, especially those in the global south, women are often forced to resort to extremes in order to get money to feed their families. While commercial surrogacy, the payment for carrying a child, is illegal in most countries, in the few that it is, the controversial industry is booming.

These nations do however allow for altruistic surrogacy. This encompasses surrogacy partnerships in which the surrogate receives no monetary remuneration. In most altruistic surrogacy arrangements, the surrogate is a close relative of the intended parents, such as a family member or close friend. ‘’South African legislation only recognises altruistic surrogacy, while commercial surrogacy is considered illegal, carrying criminal sanctions if practised,’’ said MacRoberts Attorneys.

According to Reuters, commercial surrogacy is allowed in Ukraine, Georgia, Russia, and Colombia. These destinations are known as commercial surrogacy hotspots because foreign couples and singletons flock to them to arrange for surrogates. ‘’The demand is driven primarily by so-called intended parents in wealthy, Western nations. Many of these are seeking cross-border surrogacy services to avoid long waiting lists or higher fees at home.

Or because domestic laws forbid surrogacy or exclude particular groups, such as gay couples, from the practise. The end of Covid-19 travel bans also led to an increase in global surrogacy,’’ reported CNBC. According to market research firm worldwide Market Insights, the worldwide commercial surrogacy sector is expected to be worth $14 billion by 2022. That sum is also reportedly expected to rise to $129 billion by 2032, as infertility troubles worsen and an increasing number of same-sex couples and single people seek alternative ways to have children.