Working mothers want up to eight months’ maternity leave - survey

Working moms are super heroes. They have to juggle the cut-throat world of work while being present, nurturing, and supportive parents. Mothers with newborns have it especially tough as they have to go back to the office when their four-month maternity leave ends.

However, a recent survey suggests that these mothers may want significantly more time with their children before returning to their jobs. According to South African labour law, women who are expecting must be offered maternity leave at any time beginning four weeks before the due date or on the date that a doctor certifies is required for the employee's or the unborn child's health. “The four months maternity leave is compulsory for the birth mother, and can only be reduced if a doctor certifies that the employee may return to work earlier,” said Leave Network.

The study, commissioned by SurePayroll, looked at 2 000 employed moms of school-age children returning to the workforce. It was discovered that six out of 10 mothers returned to work in less than four months after the birth of their infant, with 26% saying they did so in under two months. According to the findings, while most moms (55%) found it simple to get back into the swing of things when they returned to work, 35% of respondents said it was difficult to regain their footing after being away.

Respondents cited barriers related to breast-feeding, with time, privacy to pump and a secure place to store breast milk among the top challenges of returning to work after being at home. A total of 71% of the moms indicated they were prepared to enter the workforce and were satisfied with the job they had been able to complete outside of the home. While on leave, 57% of mothers stated they missed going to work. According to the findings, their work itself and spending time with co-workers were the two things they missed most about their jobs.

While 54% of working mothers indicated they were more driven than ever to continue their career ascent, 64% claimed their desire to move up the corporate ladder was already strong before the birth of their child. Since their child was born, half of the moms in the poll have changed careers, and the majority of them (64%) reported that the hunt for a new job was more difficult than for their old one. “Attracting and retaining moms in today’s competitive job market requires a creative, flexible and personalised approach, starting with the interview process.

