Good news for some Johannesburg residents as Bolt Food comes to the south

If you love a sale then Bolt Food may be your go-to for cheap food or specials from your favourite restaurants. The company is known for its specials and offers a discount on many meals due to a partnership with local restaurants.

But many don’t have this much-needed application on their phone because the service is not available to them. This will change for some Johannesburg residents as Bolt food is now expected to be in the south of Johannesburg. According to the company, this comes after a successful year of delivering food to a number of suburbs in Jozi.

SOME OF THE RESTAURANTS Bolt food said that the company has already signed up a number of popular restaurants that include: Simply Asia

Golden Falcon Spur Steak Ranch

Burger King Some local restaurants that the app has signed include:

Afro-Kulca Lounge

RibShack Rocofellas Southgate The company acknowledges that the food delivery service is a massive industry that is hugely competitive. Despite this Bolt argues that it is confident about its recent expansion in Johannesburg. Moreover the company is confident it will connect with JHB clients. “Customers in the south can look forward to more restaurant choices delivering their local flavours at their convenience,” Bolt said in a statement.

“Expanding to the south of Johannesburg has always been on the cards for us. We are really excited to make food delivery available to the customers in the area - many of whom are already using our ride-hailing service,” country manager for Bolt Food, Tafadzwa Samushonga, said. HOPE TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES Bolt hopes that the new expansion will see an increase in opportunity for not only its couriers but the restaurants as well.

“Couriers in the area can look forward to increasing their earnings with an additional earning opportunity to cushion the blow as living costs continue to increase,” the company added. “Bolt Food also recently introduced driver tipping, allowing customers to tip couriers following each delivery and ultimately encouraging good customer service.” Nelisiwe Ndawonde, owner of Afro-Kulca Lounge restaurant, says, ”I am excited that our customers can now order through food delivery apps such as Bolt Food as this will mean we will reach even more customers.”