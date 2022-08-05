Impala expects profit fall on weaker output, prices

South Africa's Impala Platinum on Friday said it expects its full-year profit to fall by as much as 21% due to lower production, weaker metal prices and inflationary pressures on costs.

In a trading update, Impala said it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the profit measure most commonly used in South Africa - to be between 36.69 and 40.30 rand ($2.21-$2.43) in the year ended June 30, down from 46.35 rand last year.