Pick n Pay Smart Shopper innovates with new digital platform

One of South Africa’s largest retailers, JSE-listed Pick n Pay is refusing to get left behind in the market after it announced the launch of the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app on Wednesday. The announcement follows the relaunch of Pick n Pay asap! last week.

This marks the start of a new era of customer engagement and convenience for Smart Shopper as it aims to become South Africa’s most engaging loyalty programme. The new app enables a completely digital and card-free Smart Shopper membership. The group said that customers can seamlessly register and instantly receive a virtual card, which can be used in-store or online.

Smart Shoppers can also opt for digital receipts on the app, which will be available to view immediately after each transaction. Another feature is the ability to purchase data and airtime using Smart Shopper points as payment. Beyond simplifying the sign-up process, Wayne Mhlanga, digital transformation officer at Pick n Pay, emphasises how the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app is a step on a road map to revolutionise the programme in the coming months and years.

“Customers increasingly use smartphones to interact and engage. We intend to meet them where they are. “Smart Shopper is a leading loyalty proposition in South Africa that gives customers instant savings and points to use as cashback for future shops. The app will now give customers more convenient ways to engage with Smart Shopper benefits, such as an easy way to check your points balance and receive the best Smart Shopper offers. “We have re-engineered the tech behind the app, and our new machine-learning algorithm is generating more relevant personalised discounts and new product recommendations. These updates lay the groundwork for our future plans to grow the app, and we are excited to build on this platform to bring more and more innovation,” Mhlanga said.

Happy Hour Pick n Pay will also launch a new app-only “Smart Shopper Happy Hour” initiative. Vouchers will be loaded onto the Pick n Pay Smart Shopper app in the morning for customers to claim on a first come, first served basis. The vouchers are then redeemable within a prescribed shopping hour later that day.

“Smart Shopper Happy Hour” launches with a discount of 50% off customers’ entire shop later this week. As vouchers are limited, customers are encouraged to enable app notifications to ensure they don’t miss out. Customers need to register their Smart Shopper cards to enjoy these benefits. This can be done via the app or WhatsApp (+27 60 070 3037).