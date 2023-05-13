What role are women playing in crypto in 2023?

The investing world has always been male-dominated, but with new technologies, it is worth looking into the gender disparities in the cryptocurrency world. New research from forexsuggest.com investigated whether the crypto industry has made a tangible effort “to aim for more equal representation in terms of gender, race and sexuality”.

“We wanted to explore the disparity in gender representation within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector when it came to positions of leadership and influence. Is there an imbalance between the genders in the crypto industry? And is this affecting engagement from underrepresented groups, leading to lower interest in owning cryptocurrency?” The research conducted by forexsuggest.com looked at 50 CEOs of leading crypto and blockchain companies. The researchers then ranked them based on their online reach and influence. What did they find?

Their analysis revealed a huge disparity between the number of male and female CEOs in the crypto and blockchain space. Forexsuggest.com found that 94% of CEOs in their study were male, illustrating that the industry is currently dominated by men. The research argues that the imbalance may suggest two things:

1. Women are not as interested in a career in the crypto sector. 2. The sector seems impenetrable to many female workers. “Only half of the companies in our study revealed their leadership teams on their websites. From these sites, we recorded a total of 259 leadership staff, 201 of which were male, with 58 female, meaning 77.61% of leadership positions are occupied by men, while only 22.39% were occupied by women.”

Blockchain companies with the best female representation in leadership positions Supplied The researchers ranked the 50 crypto and blockchain CEOs and their companies by their online reach and influence. Researchers looked at:

Twitter

Linkedin The most influential female blockchain CEOs Supplied Ola Doudin CEO Influence Score: 5.97 Ola Doudin is the CEO of BitOasis, a crypto exchange based in Dubai, UAE, which specifically caters to countries in the MENA region.

Twitter followers: over 6 500

Linkedin followers: almost 5 000 Ambre Soubiran CEO Influence Score: 3.78 Ambre Soubiran is the CEO of Kaiko, a provider of digital assets market data based in Paris. Soubiran maintains a modest online presence with