Woolworths launches digital learning platform for educators and schools

The Woolworths Making the Difference learning programme has become digitised and will now be accessible over desktops, phones and with supportive social media channels. The Woolworths Making the Difference initiative was launched 10 years ago and has assisted over 3000 schools to increase their access to curriculum-aligned educational content and learning experiences around healthy nutrition, physical activity and sustainable living.

Through the new digital platform learners can engage directly with fun learning experiences through Woolworths Classmates, a series of virtual experiences and interactive online learning sessions. Resources for educators have been expanded to include video lessons, teacher’s tutorials, resource guides, leadership seminar workshops, competitions, exercise programmes and sustainable living guidelines. General Manager of the Woolworths Making a Difference programme, Pieter Twine, said the pandemic has highlighted how important digital tech is to keep people connected and to ensure continuity in school and work.

“The world has seen a phenomenal uptake of digital tools and platforms. This has presented the ideal opportunity for Woolworths to digitise our entire programme and enhance … Now all schools, educators, learners and parents throughout South Africa can benefit from the Woolworths Making a Difference programme,” said Twine. The centrepiece of the initiative is a suite of curriculum-based theoretical resources for Grades 4, 5 and 6 on nutrition, physical activity, water conservation, sustainable living, ecosystems and food webs, and regenerative agriculture topics. Educators use these resources for classroom lessons and project activities in the relevant Life Orientation, Social Sciences, Natural Sciences and Technology subject areas.