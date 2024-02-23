Woolworths recalls Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream with immediate effect

Woolworths said on Friday that it is recalling its Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream with immediate effect. The popular retailer said in a statement, “Only our peanut butter ice cream is being recalled. All other Woolworths products containing peanut butter, including our range of Peanut Butter, remains 100% safe for consumption. Earlier this month, some South African peanut butter products were found to have higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin. Woolworths peanut butter was tested for Aflatoxin and found to be safe for consumption.”

Woolworths further stated, “Aflatoxins is naturally occurring and must be consumed in very high quantities to be toxic to humans. Since the initial recalls were announced by others in the industry, Woolworths has systematically assessed all secondary products that contain peanut butter, such as biscuits, sauces, pretzels, energy bars and ice cream. This was done as a precautionary measure to ensure all our products meet our stringent quality standards.” It further continued, “As a result of this process it was found that Woolworths Peanut Butter Ice Cream contains aflatoxin levels that exceed the legal limit, we are therefore removing it from shelves. Customers who have purchased the product, may return it to their local store for a full refund. At Woolworths we are committed to exceptional quality. Our rigorous food safety management processes ensure that all food that we produce, package and sell, delivers the Woolies quality our customers expect and trust.” The ice cream that is being recalled by Woolworths. This comes after another South African retailer, Pick n Pay, recalled its No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, which are sold throughout the country, earlier this month.