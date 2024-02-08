Zero Carbon Charge signs R1 billion deal to bring EV superchargers to South Africa

Zero Carbon Charge has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chinese energy storage systems manufacturer Shanghai Magic Power Tech Co., Ltd, also known as Magic Power, and its local partner Greencore Energy Solutions (PTY) Ltd, to build and import the first-of-its kind integrated supercharging systems for its 120 renewable charging stations being rolled out across South Africa. In November last year, Zero Carbon Charge announced that it will be starting construction on a national network of 100% renewable energy-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

This technology means that customers at Zero Carbon Charge’s off-grid, solar-powered charging stations will be able to charge any electric vehicle at its maximum charging rate. The MOU follows Zero Carbon Charge’s trip to China at the end of last year in order to source the most cutting-edge, custom integrated solutions for the establishment of its completely off-grid national charging network. “The 480kW liquid-cooled supercharger systems to be supplied by Magic Power and Greencore Energy Solutions will integrate with the solar PV generation and battery storage located at each of the 120 charging stations,” Zero Carbon Charge said in a statement.

“The first batch of superchargers is expected to arrive in South Africa before July which means that – pending regulatory approvals – we are on track to have our full network of 120 solar-powered charging facilities operational by September 2025,” Zero Carbon Charge’s co-founder and director, Joubert Roux, said. The government’s own draft Integrated Resource Plan 2023 showed that South Africa’s national predominantly coal-fired grid will not be able to cope with the demands imposed on it by the mass charging of EVs. The company further stated: “If South Africa is to reach its global emissions targets, it is essential that renewable energy (and not electricity sourced from coal) is used to power EVs: an EV charged with Eskom’s coal-fired electricity emits 5.3 metric tons of carbon emissions in a year, whereas a petrol vehicle, on average, emits 4.4 metric tons of carbon emissions in a year if driven over the same distance.”

“Zero Carbon Charge looks forward to working with its commercial partners and government stakeholders to provide catalytic solutions for the adoption of EVs. We are proud to help position South Africa as a global front runner in the move towards cleaner EV energy sources,” Andries Malherbe, co-founder and director of Zero Carbon Charge, said. The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) told “Business Report” that it acknowledges the growing significance of a robust EV charging infrastructure. The association told “Business Report”: “A robust EV charging infrastructure in South Africa is significant for advancing the adoption of electric vehicles. The recent developments in the EV charging sector, as highlighted by various companies investing in charging infrastructure, align with NADA’s belief that addressing concerns such as range anxiety and charging times is pivotal for the widespread acceptance of EVs. As more companies contribute to expanding the charging infrastructure, it becomes a catalyst for overcoming one of the major barriers to EV adoption.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) reported a 3.8% fall in sales of new vehicles for January. Naamsa said that it is looking to new energy vehicle (NEV) regulatory framework announcements by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the national Budget speech on February 21 to stimulate demand. Naamsa’s NEV Roadmap report released last year said South Africa has to incentivise a sustained shift in domestic market demand for NEVs to attain a meaningful transition to the new models.