Game meat to transform SA supermarkets: Is that a buffalo, ostrich, impala or crocodile on the menu?

Is that a buffalo, ostrich, impala or crocodile on the menu? Well, is could soon become reality for many South Africans as the newly gazetted game meat strategy paper is set to transform and formalise the industry. This will enable retail outlets such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Checkers to stock further wildlife meat on shop shelves.

Currently, only about 10% of game meat is formally marketed through retail outlets. Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy gazetted the Game Meat Strategy for South Africa on November 8, paving the way for its adoption by an industry keen to diversify the sources of protein available for South Africans. South Africa’s game meat prospects stem from its rich biodiversity that is also a rich attraction for international tourists. Moreover, a vibrant game meat industry could also be a boon for South Africa’s rural economies.

South Africa’s “rich biodiversity supports a vibrant wildlife sector which is prevalent in the far-flung rural areas of South Africa characterised by high levels of poverty, unemployment, and lack of economic opportunities,” said Creecy. She admits though that the wildlife products’ segment natural game meat, skins and hides production remains untapped. It, nonetheless, “offers immense opportunities for small to medium enterprises and is an additional revenue stream” for the established natural wildlife production companies. Famed for its juicy tenderness and limited fat, game meat offers immense health benefits according to experts but has not been really a part of the menu for many South Africans. This can be blamed on “existing misconceptions about the taste and quality of game meat, lack of knowledge and information” and mistrust of the source of the meat, notes the game meat strategy paper for South Africa.

Yet, there is bottled up demand for South Africa’s game meat domestically, regionally and internationally. In 2016, the number of game animals culled in South Africa stood at 176 969 while the total carcass mass from international hunting, domestic hunting and harvesting amounted to 40 150 tons. And the potential to rake in revenue is immense. According to the strategy paper, the total carcass mass available for sales was estimated at 12 943 tons, with the total value of game meat produced in South Africa estimated at R0.6 billion. In 2019, exports of ostrich, crocodile and zebra meat to the European Union, Chinese and United Arab Emirates markets amounted to 3000 tons. Exports of cloven-hoofed animals was however, limited due to a ban as a result of foot and mouth disease outbreaks.

“Natural game meat has significant potential to contribute to the economic growth of the wildlife sector and food security in the country. Despite this potential however, there is currently still no formalised system for recording the production, slaughtering and processing of natural game meat,” explained Creecy. This was resulting in an “inefficient market in which the product is significantly undervalued” which was eroding the potential to grow the industry and encompass more previously disadvantaged individuals. “Only about 10% of game meat enters the retail market following the formal related processes. The industry in general is fragmented. The aim of this strategy is to create a formalised game meat industry and achieve economies of scale necessary for commercial ventures based on game meat production, harvesting, distribution and marketing,” explains the strategy paper.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said earlier this year that South Africa was ranked number one on the African continent for game meat production. The ultimate goal of the game meat strategy is thus to “ensure the creation of 202 666 sustainable jobs in the game meat industry” by 2030 and to contribute to the country’s food security. As an importer of protein sources such as poultry, game meat could prove to be a significant source of protein for South Africans and a cost saver too for the country.