Makro comes out tops with the cheapest grocery basket in April

As the cost of living continues to soar in South Africa for consumers, many are looking for ways to cut costs and stretch their rands a little further every month. Last week, data from the April 2023 Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group revealed the average price of a household food basket was over R5 000 in April.

According to data from Outlierafrica, which looks at in-store prices of the same basket of goods across eight major retailers, Makro ranked as the cheapest store to buy goods from, with the most expensive being Spar, for the month of April 2023. Makro came out tops with the cheapest basket in April 2023, totalling R393.60. This is R11.27 less than the second cheapest retailer – Food Lover’s Market. “We are increasingly seeing that consumers are realigning their shopping habits and adopting cost-cutting behaviours. Understanding our customers and giving them what they need is core to our business. The increasing inflation and cost of living mean that we need to constantly be finding ways of ensuring our customers get the best deals in the market and allow them to get more for less”, says Kevin Maier, merchandise vice-president: food for Makro.