Radisson announces its first safari hotel in SA

The Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, its first Safari hotel in Africa and 11th hotel in South Africa. It said, “Tucked between two renowned nature reserves, Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon, the hotel is located 2km outside of Hoedspruit in the heart of the grasslands in the Limpopo province and just 20 minutes from Eastgate Airport.

“Guests can take part in bucket-list safari adventures to spot local wildlife such as lions, rhinoceros, and elephants, go trekking on horseback, or take in the sprawling landscape from a hot air balloon.” Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit. Photo: Supplied Tim Cordon, the chief operating officer, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “We are thrilled to open the doors of our first safari-inspired hotel in South Africa. The opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit marks our 11th hotel opening in South Africa and completes our own Golden Triangle Safari offering with exquisite properties in Cape Town and the recently opened Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone.” Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit. Photo: Supplied Charles McCarthy, the general manager of Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit, said, “My team and I are thrilled to introduce the world to the perfect combination of hospitality with Radisson’s renowned Yes I Can! Service philosophy and our unmatched safari-inspired setting. Our extensive offering will ensure guests have an unforgettable experience whether they are enjoying a family holiday, a serene couples escape, or a meeting and event in a unique backdrop.”

The timing of the hotel’s opening couldn’t be better with tourism booming post-Covid. Despite South Africa’s reputation for crime and deteriorating infrastructure, international tourists are still flocking to the country attracted by the weak rand and value for their bucks. Cape Argus reported yesterday that according to Stats SA, the routine data collected by the Department of Home Affairs’immigration officers at the ports of entry into and out of South Africa showed that a total of 2,582,023 travellers, arrivals, departures, and transits passed through South African ports of entry and exit in November 2023. “These travellers were made up of 647 542 South African residents and 1 934 481 foreign travellers. A further breakdown of the figures for South African residents indicates that there were 323 797 arrivals, 323 263 departures, and 482 travellers in transit. The corresponding volumes for foreign arrivals, departures, and travellers in transit were 1 015 584, 880 886, and 38 011, respectively.”