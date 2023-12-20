Cape Town - Millions of overseas visitors continued to flock to South Africa in November, according to the latest figures released by Statistics SA on tourism and immigration during this month. According to StatsSA, routine data collected by Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) immigration officers shows that a total of 2 582 023 travellers, arrivals, departures, and transits passed through South African ports of entry and exit in November 2023.

“These travellers were made up of 647 542 South African residents and 1 934 481 foreign travellers. “A further breakdown of the figures for South African residents indicates that there were 323 797 arrivals, 323 263 departures, and 482 travellers in transit. “The corresponding volumes for foreign arrivals, departures, and travellers in transit were 1 015 584, 880 886, and 38 011, respectively.”

A comparison between the movements in October 2023 and November 2023 indicates that the volume of arrivals and departures decreased for South African residents but increased for foreign travellers. The volume of transits increased for both groups of travellers. For South African residents, the volume of arrivals decreased by 20.1%, from 405 388 in October 2023 to 323 797 in November 2023), whereas departures decreased by 9.8% (from 358 439 in October 2023 to 323 263 in November 2023).

“Travellers in transit increased by 2.8% (from 469 in October 2023 to 482 in November 2023). “For foreign travellers, arrivals increased by 1.5% (from 1 000 462 in October 2023 to 1 015 584 in November 2023). Departures increased by 4.0% (from 846 895 in October 2023 to 880 886 in November 2023), and transits increased by 3.5% (from 36 739 in October 2023 to 38 011 in November 2023).” It said a comparison between the movements in November 2022 and November 2023 indicates that the volume of arrivals, departures, and travellers in transit increased for both groups of travellers.

For South African residents, the volume of arrivals increased by 14.1% (from 283 731 in November 2022 to 323 797 in November 2023), and departures increased by 14.7% (from 281 862 in November 2022 to 323 263 in November 2023), and transits increased by 10.0% (from 438 in November 2022 to 482 in November 2023). “For foreign travellers, arrivals increased by 24.2% (from 818 002 in November 2022 to 1 015 584 in November 2023), departures increased by 29.7% (from 678 982 in November 2022 to 880 886 in November 2023), and transits increased by 27.3% (from 29 867 in November 2022 to 38 011 in November 2023)." The City of Cape Town said accommodation providers and attractions reported a surge in visitor figures.

It said accommodation providers, attractions, and others in the tourism industry are preparing for a bumper season in Cape Town, with hundreds of thousands of domestic and international inbound travellers expected. According to City, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway reports that visitor figures for October (103 465) and November (107 864) far exceeded the October 2022 figure of 82 298 and the November 2022 figure of 79 374 people to the site. Meanwhile, 115 000 visitors are projected to buy tickets for the attraction this month, well above the 109 057 people who booked in December 2022.