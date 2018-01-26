Sibongiseni Mbatha, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals

CAPE TOWN – Since 1997, The Raging Bull Awards honours the leaders of the collective South African investment schemes industry.

The Raging Bull summit is the financial industry’s biggest summit yet. The summit hopes to be a platform for investment opportunities and to facilitate discussions on various investment topics.

The prestigious summit will have other speakers including former Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank, Leslie Maasdorp.

Top performers across a range of sectors in the investment industry will be recognised at the awards show afterwards.

As the Raging Bull Awards ceremony is fast approaching, we take a look at one of the speakers, the President of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip) and the Senior Business Support Manager at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Sibongiseni Mbatha.

Mbata is a firm believer that through industrialisation and the creation and sustenance of decent jobs that South Africa can realistically defeat the challenges facing the country such as of unemployment, poverty and inequality.





FACT-SHEET:

1. Mbata studied B Com - Economics at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

2. He then went on to do his Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies & Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration at the Buckinghamshire Chilterns University College

3. In 2010, Mbata was at the University of Pretoria (Gordon Institute of Business Science - GIBS)

4. He also attended the University of Stellenbosch in 2011, doing a Development Finance Fundamentals Programme, here he was apart of the Nexus IX - Leadership Development Programme.

5. Between 1996- 2003, he was a manager at Standard Bank.

6. In 2003, he was also an advisor at Absa bank

7. He is a member of the Black Business Council.

8. In 2007, joined the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited (IDC) and is currently there as a Senior Business Support Manager.

9. Mbata is also a Chairperson of the Advisory Board of Isivande Women's Fund, which is funded by the Department of Trade & Industry (dti).

10. He also serves as a Judge of the Imbasa Yegolide Awards, which recognises professional excellence in the Retirement Fund Industry.

