Watch - Let's talk Energy: How did SA lose the infrastructure plot?

Pali Lehohla and guests discuss how the loss of traditional values, apartheid resistance, and society cohesion has led the country to where it is today Business Report's Energy Today hosted its first bi-monthly recorded conversations, to discuss all things energy.

Co-hosts are: Dr Pali Lehohla, the former Statistician-General of South Africa and BR lead reporter Siphelele Dludla. The conversations will touch on columns in BR's Energy Today - published on Wednesdays in The Star, The Mercury and Cape Times and online - and get more in-depth insights. The first conversation focused on infrastructure in a conversation between Crown Prince Adil Nchabeleng, the President of Transform RSA and an Independent Energy Expert, and MthunzI Luthuli, the CEO of Economic Interventions Forum of South Africa (EIFSA).

Watch the conversation that took place below: Independent Media’s new Energy Today pages are not only available weekly in Business Report, but also in our weekend titles as well as a monthly Energy Today magazine. We are thrilled to bring you the most comprehensive coverage of the South African energy landscape, delivering the information, insights, and policy updates you need to make informed decisions. Dr Pali Lehohla, the former Statistician-General of South Africa, will be the co-host of BR’s inaugural Energy Today conversation. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Philippa Larkin, the content editor of Business Report, said, “As South Africans we all dream of that day when load shedding is but a bad memory, and when manufacturing and the economy are not hamstrung by energy inefficiency. The central message that led to the conception of the new Energy Today’s greater conversation, is that electricity in South Africa needs to be affordable.