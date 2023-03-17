EFF’s planned economic shutdown will harm small businesses - DA

Johannesburg - The DA has called the EFF’s planned shutdown a “Self-serving tactic that will harm small business owners and ordinary South Africans. Through a statement, member of Parliament and DA spokesperson for Small Business Development Jan de Villiers has accused the EFF of intimidation to coerce small business owners to participate in the mass action planned for Monday, 20 March.

Earlier this week, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema indicated that the intention of the strike was to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign as leader of the country and to demand an end to load shedding. During his address, Malema addressed claims of potential violence made by the DA. “The DA knows that there is going to be violence because it is going to deploy agent provocateurs like they did during apartheid. It will not be for the first time,” said Malema.

De Villiers alleged that businesses had been threatened with violence and the prospect of being looted should they not comply with the demands of the EFF. The statement in part read: “The EFF’s intimidation tactics, which include threatening businesses with looting unless they comply with the party’s demands to close up shop, are a clear demonstration of the party’s complete disregard for the rule of law and their willingness to resort to violent means to achieve their objectives. This kind of behaviour is not only deeply concerning but also completely unacceptable in a democratic society.” In the statement, de Villiers lamented the possible negative implications such a shutdown would have on small businesses. He referred to the catastrophic economic effects of the July 2021 riots, during which businesses were looted and destroyed.

“The EFF’s reckless and irresponsible conduct is a ticking time bomb that could ignite widespread chaos and destruction. With the devastating impact of the 2021 riots still fresh in our minds, it is unconscionable that the EFF would engage in behaviour that risks a repeat of such catastrophic events.’’ “Their actions are not only a threat to public safety and the rule of law but also to the livelihoods of countless individuals. The cost of ensuing potential unrest is immeasurable, as seen in the R70 billion loss suffered by small businesses in eThekwini alone during the 2021 riots,’’ the statement continued. Small businesses are the lifeblood of the South African economy and account for up to 40% of the local GDP. 98% of the businesses in South Africa are small and medium enterprises and employ between 50-60% of the country’s workforce.

De Villiers highlighted this point and called for the EFF to respect the rights of individuals who do not wish to participate in the shutdown. “The EFF claims to represent the interests of the people, yet their latest call for a nationwide shutdown threatens to cripple the very backbone of South Africa’s economy: the small business sector. The cost of such an action would be catastrophic. Just as people have the right to protest, they also have the right to not protest, the right to not associate with the protesting organisation, and the right to go to school or to work or to operate a business,” he said. The spokesperson further expressed his intention to approach a Court to get an interdict to ensure that the EFF leadership formally retracts all intimidation letters that have allegedly been issued by the EFF.

The party has also written to President Ramaphosa seeking a stern pre-emptive warning that no violence, vandalism or intimidation will be tolerated. Speaking to the media during a media briefing during an engagement with his Tanzanian counterpart, Samoa Hassan, on Thursday, Ramaphosa called on protesters to respect the rights of others. Ramaphosa said: “The right to protest is not underpinned by violence. It is not a right that allows anyone to be embarking on anarchy or disorder.