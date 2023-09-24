In the heart of Limpopo, Lavern Phala shows us the entrepreneurial spirit of resilience

In the heart of Modimolle, a small town nestled in Limpopo, and known for its vibrant citrus fruit farming and thriving tourism activity around game reserves, Lavern Phala is crafting a story of resilience, transformation and empowerment with her baking business, which she seeks to expands. This wasn’t always the case and it is easy to look at the face of success, without knowing the challenges that led to this outcome.

Phala once faced a bleak future when her husband, the sole breadwinner, fell ill, leaving the family without income. This young woman, aged 30, still reflects on that scary and challenging period of her life. It is no joke when you have the demands of family to raise with no income in sight. It is a plight many South African face with sky-rocketing unemployment and a slowing economy, jobs are scarce and fiercely competed for.

During this trying time, the Social Employment Fund (SEF) stipend proved to be a lifeline to Phala and her family, helping them navigate financial hardship. For Phala, life in this close-knit Limpopo community revolved around her partner and their three children. However, her story took a new direction in July last year when she joined the SEF project, an initiative designed to uplift individuals and communities by providing training and employment opportunities. Through the SEF project, she was introduced to waste management and recycling - skills that would later shape her path.

Lavern Phala holding her baking certificates. Photo: Supplied Phala also attended Enterprise Development training, gaining insights into entrepreneurship and business development and her newfound knowledge planted the seeds of ambition. For her, the project was an opportunity to learn more about producing nutritious food from home food gardens and healthy eating. She has since managed to establish a food garden at her home. Her passion for baking was also a hidden gem waiting to be polished.

Encouraged by the SEF team, she embarked on a journey to turn her love for baking into a sustainable business. The stipend she received through SEF played a crucial role in enabling her to enrol in a short baking course, purchase baking utensils and acquire a large four-plate gas stove. “I think that the program is doing wonders for the community and has brought along a wealth of opportunities to those fortunate enough to be a part of the program. It is up to participants to grab this with both hands,” Phala said. Her journey, marked by hard work and unwavering determination, is said to reflect the remarkable impact the SEF project has had in her life.

Her dedication is now bearing fruit. After honing her baking skills, which quickly gained recognition in her community, Phala started supplying baked goods to other SEF participants and community members. And now her typical day begins with crafting scones and pastries as well as satisfying the appetites of her colleagues at work.

She takes orders in advance and creates customised cakes for various occasions, adding a sweet touch to life's celebrations. But baking is not the end of Phala's entrepreneurial journey. Her family have also embraced environmental responsibility by collecting and recycling cans. This helps generate an additional income of about R500 per month. A newfound financial stability has transformed the life of Phala and her family. They can now afford adequate food supplies, ensure a healthier diet and concerns about the next meal in this high cost of living era are fast fading away into the past.

With their increased income, Phala says the family invested in extending their home, adding two additional rooms - further improving their quality of life. The Seriti Institute, a non-profit organisation, which collaborates with communities and social partners to help them achieve their goals, says Phala’s business journey is not just one of personal triumph but also a testament to the transformative potential of community-driven initiatives like the SEF. “Her story inspires hope, reminding us that with dedication, opportunity, and support, individuals can overcome challenges, build better lives, and make lasting contributions to their communities,“ it said.

