LOOK: Father, son put bread on the table by selling sandwiches at intersections

Johannesburg – “Give us this day, our daily bread”… No that is not the Lord’s Prayer but rather what Mpho Setjeo’s hungry customers say every day when they meet him at a traffic intersection in Mayberry Park, southeast of Johannesburg. Mpho, 44, and his son Lebo Setjeo, 20, whom he has employed, wake up at 3am everyday to prepare and sell sandwiches to motorists on their way to work. And motorists can’t get enough.

He offers a variety of sandwich options such as chicken mayonnaise, ham and cheese and even a dagwood, and his prices range from R20 to R30. “The reception has been overwhelming. There is a garage just before you get to our intersection, which sells the same thing, a similar breakfast product. People have the choice to pop into that garage but they pass and they come to us instead. So the reception has been overwhelming,” said Mpho. Mpho, a graphic designer by trade, started his business Daily Bread in April, 2022 when he found graphic design jobs and commissions hard to come by. He initially started trying to sell sandwiches door to door to employees at various firms in Alrode, Alberton, close to where he resides. He found the going tough as it became increasingly different to gain access to many business premises.

Father and son, Mpho and Lebo Setjeo, sell fresh sandwiches at intersections daily. Picture: Supplied Mpho decided to use whatever resources at his disposal to create branding, and advertising, and start his on-the-side-of-the-road business. “I though to myself, I’ve got a car, I’ve got a smartphone, I’m a graphic designer, I have internet and a computer and I have skills. So something had to give,” said Mpho. Mpho takes his business very seriously, he has registered the company and even has a speed point for his customers’ convenience. He also believes that how he and his son present themselves plays a vital role in how their customers perceive them.

“We created a brand identity, we made sure we are visible in terms of our advertising boards. In most businesses in the townships or towns, you see people selling something but you don’t know what they are selling or how much it costs. So we needed to be visible…” “Second, we needed to be smartly presented, in terms of how we dressed. Because we know that most of the people who sell on the streets tend to neglect their hygiene and that scares people,” Mpho said. “So, I always tell my son we need to elevate the standard to our level. Cleanliness and presentation are of utmost importance. When leaving the house, my son knows very well that we cannot leave the house with dirty sneakers, torn jeans or baggy pants that expose our underwear, because before people buy the product, they have to buy into you,” he said.

Although Mpho’s sandwich business is thriving, there are some challenges that he is facing. He has found the process to acquire his informal trading permit rather frustrating. It has kept him on tenterhooks as he may find himself running foul of the law for breaking municipal by-laws by continuing to trade without a permit. “When I started in April, a few of my regular customers highlighted the need for me to have what they call an informal trader’s permit because I could find myself in trouble with the Ekurhuleni metro police department. But up to now, I have not experienced any problems. “To avoid any problems, I went to the municipal offices and to this day I’m being sent from pillar to post… This kind of red tape is what prevents people from starting businesses. I understand the need for by-laws but the process is such a nightmare,” Mpho said.

He shared some words of wisdom for would-be entrepreneurs and implored them not to sit around waiting for employment, but most importantly to let go of fear. “Just start, I think we tend to overthink things. Yes, do your due diligence, do your market research and consider the risk factors, but don’t forget to start. “The greatest risk in life is to risk nothing,” he said.