Stokvels encouraged to diversify to grow their investment portfolios

Most people have been using stokvels for informal savings over the years, frequently depleting their savings around the December holidays, before going on spending binges during the festive season and starting over the following year. Instead of withdrawing all their funds for short-term goals, FNB experts believe that stokvels should consider diversifying their portfolios using a wide variety of investment vehicles that can yield returns that surpass inflation.

Head of stokvels and group savings at FNB, Sifiso Nkosi, said: “Aside from a standard savings account, there is a lack of stokvel investment vehicles in which members’ savings can be invested for the long term. This is a missed opportunity for the stokvels, as their savings could potentially yield a higher rate of return from other long-term investment solutions. For stokvels that hold their savings with FNB, this gap could be closed by selecting longer term investment vehicles, which include unit trusts and the full product continuum available to individual customers.” Stokvel members can improve their individual savings and investment plans by diversifying the stokvel payouts and using the principles of collective saving (discipline, accountability, and belonging to a community of like-minded people). The advantage is that stokvel members have an all-encompassing investment strategy that meets their demands in the short and long term rather than being overly involved in the short-term investments.

Product head for FNB Wealth and Investment Solutions, Samukelo Zwane, said: “The risk of being unduly focused on one asset class is decreased by diversifying the underlying investment in a stokvel. As a result, when one asset class underperforms, which is frequently the case, another asset class may outperform, which lessens the impact of the underperformance of one asset class. Our desire to increase the underlying investment in stokvel solutions stems from the fact that diversification is at the heart of the investing concepts we promote to our clients. In the future, we see our clients investing in cash, unit trusts, direct shares, and exchange-traded funds,” How stokvels can re-invest earnings into other long-term vehicles Stokvel members can use their dividends to fund their tax-free savings accounts as part of long-term retirement planning.