Female early career academics in Africa need more mentoring opportunities and guidance

By Dr Phyllis Kalele Climbing the higher education ladder is not always easy for Africa’s female early career academics. They’re often hamstrung by a lack of mentoring, research funding and by balancing work and family life.

Little is known about female early career academics across Africa, and even less is known of their mentoring landscape and how mentoring actually works. These academics face several career challenges. Most of the female early career academics (social scientists, natural and agricultural scientists, health scientists, and engineering and applied technologists) perceived that lack of mentoring, balancing work and family demands, lack of research funding, lack of funding for research equipment, lack of training opportunities to develop professional skills, and lack of mobility opportunities had negatively impacted their career to at least some extent. However, the first three challenges were the most significant in terms of the proportion of female academics that had reported that they had a negative impact on their career.

Those in the engineering and applied technologies were most likely to report that lack of mentoring had a negative impact on their career, while those in the health sciences were least likely to do so. The majority of these female academics received mentoring in the form of introduction to research networks, getting a position/job, research methodology, scientific writing, and presentation of research results. In contrast, only a minority had received mentoring in making career decisions and fundraising. Only half of them had received research funding. In a typical year, they reported spending quite a lot of time on consultancy and very little time on raising research grants.

As far as research output is concerned, they produced on average 5,8 articles in peer-reviewed academic journals; 0,3 books; 1,1 book chapters; 3,3 conference-proceedings papers, and 5,0 conference presentations over a three-year period. This research output could be better when the key challenges that female early-career academics face are addressed. There is a link between receiving mentoring in fundraising and receiving research funding, being introduced by a mentor to his/her research networks, on the one hand, and the mentees' research output on the other, and being mentored in the form of introduction to research networks and the frequency with which mentees engage in intra-institutional and national collaboration.

Female early career academics were on average 40 years old, had two children or dependants on average, and they undertook the majority of care work and general housework in their family, relationship or household. Most female early career academics were employed permanently as senior lecturers, and a large majority of these academics had never studied or worked outside their home country. Lastly, these academics tended to collaborate with researchers at their own institutions. Recommendations

Here are a few things that higher education institutions can do to support female early career academics: Female early career academics in Africa are a heterogeneous group of individuals; a one-size-fits-all approach cannot be used in mentoring efforts that seek to enhance their career outcomes. When higher education institutions design mentoring interventions, they should first consider the characteristics of female academics in Africa that the interventions are supposed to serve.

Moreover, tertiary institutions in Africa should design and offer mentoring programmes that are specifically targeted at providing mentoring on fundraising and in the form of introduction to research networks. Opportunities to receive mentoring in different aspects should be made available to African female early-career academics in Engineering and Applied Sciences, as they are least likely to be mentored. Mentoring should also be part of orientation-and continuous development programmes for these academics. Higher education institutions and other organisations that offer research grants should consider providing training to female early-career academics on aspects of fundraising, such as proposal writing and general resource mobilisation strategies, in order to improve their rate of applying for and securing grants.