CAPE TOWN - Instagram has a new feature that tells your friends and followers when you were last checking the app.

From the direct messages screen, people you follow or have previously chatted with can now see when you were last using Instagram.

Luckily, it doesn't tell everyone when you were last on Instagram but only the people with whom you share private messages, or those you tag in your Instagram Stories.

The new “Show Activity Status” option is enabled by default inside of Instagram’s settings, you can also turn it off.

You can choose to take it off if you don’t think anyone really needs to know.

However, if you disable activity status for yourself, you won’t be able to see it for anyone else.

Tap on your profile page, then click on the settings bar underneath to your name, next to "Edit Profile."

Inside the settings menu there's a toggle for "Show Activity Status."

There the option to turn it off will be.

