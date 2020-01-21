Thunberg to Davos: Nothing has been done to stop climate change









2020 World Economic Forum in Davos INTERNATIONAL - Greta Thunberg brought a stark message to the business elite gathering in Davos: Everybody is talking about climate change, but nobody is doing anything.

Her appearance at the opening of the World Economic Forum was a striking sign that the debate about how to stop the Earth warming has become mainstream in business circles. Yet only a handful of executives from the oil, gas and coal industries that are chiefly responsible for greenhouse gas emissions were seen attending the panel at which Thunberg spoke on Tuesday.

“The climate and environment is a hot topic right now, thanks to young people pushing,” 17-year-old Thunberg said at the Swiss ski resort, where about 3,000 business and political leaders gather each year. “Pretty much nothing has been done, since the global emissions of CO2 have not reduced.”





The debate on climate change is forcing executives from all kinds of sectors to respond to demands to stop carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. The panel “Forging a Path to a Common Future” kick-started the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, which this year has a strong focus on climate change.





This week I’m attending the World Economic Forum in Davos with many other young inspiring activists!

Today I will make 2 speeches. One at 08:30 and the main one at 13:00.#WEF2020 #Davos pic.twitter.com/0DN0lRbskj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 21, 2020





There was a full room at this first 8.30 a.m. panel -- something relatively unusual for a climate change event at Davos. Several executives had to stand at the back of the room, prompting the organizers to bring in more chairs. However, none of the chief executives of the top oil companies attending the World Economic Forum were in the room.





“This is just the very beginning,” Thunberg said. “Global CO2 emissions have not been reduced and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”



