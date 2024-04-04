How to spot a professional scammer and protect your wallet

Scammers are more common than you might think and they are becoming more sophisticated online. From cryptocurrency scams to hacking and draining unsuspecting victims’ bank accounts, you never know where such individuals may pop up.

But how do you actually spot a scammer? Well, according to ‘’My Law Questions’’, a scammer is nearly impossible to detect, which is the secret to his, her, or their success. Those who are less adept at this life of crime, on the other hand, are frequently tripped up and caught by their own elaborate deceptions and lies.

‘’Certain strategies are well known and can therefore be spotted easily. Problematically, scammers are usually fairly good at determining if a person is susceptible to his or her con, which means that if someone might spot the con, that person will not be the victim of one,’’ said My Law Questions. Tech leader, Stephen Joseph shared on LinkedIn the five tell-tale signs that you are dealing with a scammer: Assimilation

Scammers frequently seek common ground with their victims or goals. They will begin by seeking common ground in areas such as sports, particular interests, and hobbies. They'll then go on to topics like politics or world-view. Many, though, will go much further. Con artists will genuinely modify or adjust their personality to reflect your personality via the way you speak, think, act, or perceive issues such as politics. Complimenting

Manipulators offer adoration and touch their victims’ egos. You may hear comments such as ‘’I am your biggest fan’’ or ‘’You don’t have to convince me.’’ Con artists are pleasant and use praises and praise to get you to question them. Curiosity/Questioning After appealing to your ego, the fraudster will attempt to grasp what motivates you, what drives your objectives and ideas in order to control you later.

They will disguise their doubts as adoration and interest, but as you will soon discover, numerous minor set-ups are being planned throughout this time. Over-sharing If the con artist discovers that you are not open with information, they will frequently display sensitivity or over-share about personal tragedies, challenges, or disappointments.

This is done to disarm you. Everyone feels more at ease in different scenarios, and they will continue to experiment with different tactics like this to discover out where you feel most at ease communicating. Some conmen will try to make you intoxicated, while others will cry, but they will stop at nothing to disarm you and establish a psychological and historical picture of you to weaponise later. Need

They will make a move to meet a need at some time in the relationship. They will frequently exploit common ground in the form of a commercial opportunity to make you feel as though the need is shared. The need is now generally suited to your ego. If they discover that you are pushed or motivated by a specific level of accomplishment, they will create their need around that desire. They may utilise a crisis if they discover you appreciate assisting others and are compassionate and kind.