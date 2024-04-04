Seasoned detectives roped in to help Gauteng police investigate Luke Fleur’s murder

A team of seasoned detectives have been appointed to work with Gauteng police as they hunt for two suspects linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Luke Fleurs.
The 24-year-old was murdered after a hijacking at a petrol station in Honeydew.
Police have opened hijacking and murder docket for investigation.
Gauteng South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has appointed a team of seasoned detectives from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects.
Masondo said Fleurs had been parked in his red VW Golf 8 GTI, at a petrol station along 14th Avenue waiting to fill fuel when he was accosted by two armed men.
"The men were travelling in a white BMW 1 Series. The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice," Masondo said.
He said Fleurs was rushed to nearby medical centre, however, he succumbed to his injuries.
"Police have opened a case of murder and car hijacking for investigation, and no arrests have been made yet," Masondo said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist in the investigation.
They are urged to call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.
Fleurs was signed to Kaizer Chiefs last year after his contract at SuperSport United ended.
Both Supersport United and Kaizer Chiefs paid tribute to the 1.82 metre tall footballer on Thursday.
IOL