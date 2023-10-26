The 23-year-old Cape Town-born defender was unattached and had been training with the Soweto giants after his contract at SuperSport United ended at the end of last season.

Chiefs will be hoping Fleurs can add muscle to their defence after a difficult start to the season saw the early sacking of head coach Molefi Ntseki. Cavin Johnson has been appointed in his place on an interim basis.

“I feel so pleased to sign because I always wanted to be part of the Glamour Boys,” Fleurs was quoted by the club’s website after completing his move.

“There is a great bond here; it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest Club and I want to help us win things.