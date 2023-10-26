Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday announced the signing of national under-23 defender Luke Fleurs on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old Cape Town-born defender was unattached and had been training with the Soweto giants after his contract at SuperSport United ended at the end of last season.
Chiefs will be hoping Fleurs can add muscle to their defence after a difficult start to the season saw the early sacking of head coach Molefi Ntseki. Cavin Johnson has been appointed in his place on an interim basis.
“I feel so pleased to sign because I always wanted to be part of the Glamour Boys,” Fleurs was quoted by the club’s website after completing his move.
“There is a great bond here; it has that family feel. I just wanted to get started on the job of winning silverware. This is the biggest Club and I want to help us win things.
“We have been training well and I am used to the set up... Results haven’t been going our way lately but we will turn it around through hard work, because there is great talent here and we will get it right,” he concluded.
Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Fleurs’ technical ability and his ability to fit in were what sealed the deal for them.
“Of course, being a youth international and having experienced the Olympics, as well as having many PSL games under his belt, we believe his attributes will benefit the team,” said Motaung Jr.
AmaKhosi will be back in league action this weekend when they head to Durban to take on Golden Arrows in what will be Johnson’s first game in charge.
IOL Sport