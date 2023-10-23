Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki given the boot after poor run of form

The shortlived Molefi Ntseki era at Kaizer Chiefs has come to an end. Ntseki was on Monday sacked by the club following their exit from the Carling Knockout against AmaZulu on the weekend.

Club Update: Chiefs and Ntseki Part Ways



Following a meeting on Monday morning, Molefi Ntseki’s tenure as Head Coach of Kaizer Chiefs has ended amicably by mutual consent.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu



We wish him all the best.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Vb0jc4Bfed — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 23, 2023 In a brief statement on their official X page, Chiefs said: “Following a meeting on Monday morning, Molefi Ntseki’s tenure as Head Coach of Kaizer Chiefs has ended amicably by mutual consent. “We wish him all the best,” the club said.

Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr added: “I would like to thank Coach Ntseki for his contribution to the Club since he arrived here, both at development level and with the senior team. We wish him success in his future endeavours.” Ntseki, whose previous job was as the head coach of Bafana Bafana, served as the head of youth development at the club before replacing Arthur Zwane ahead of the beginning of the season.