Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set layout his financial plans for government and consumers on February 21, when he delivers the National Budget speech. Ahead of his financial address, economists and financial experts have shared their predictions and wishes for the Budget Speech, but what about the average South African citizen?

As the Finance Minister prepares to table the 2024/25 budget, South Africans have their say on issues that matter to them like tax, load shedding and social grants. IOL took to the streets of Durban to hear what South Africans wanted to hear from Godongwana later on Wednesday afternoon. Zamokuhle Jali, 29, who is juggling both a day job as well as a car wash business has his say on the Budget. Picture: Dhivana Rajgopaul/IOL Zamokuhle Jali, 29, who is juggling both a day job as well as a car wash business said: “Businesses are running at a loss during load shedding hours because they are unable to operate equipment.”

Jali said: “Entrepreneurs are not able to afford alternative load shedding solutions because they are too expensive. “The number one thing that could help entrepreneurs is funding. Most people are going down the entrepreneur route or starting side hustles due to the cost of living because they need to make extra money to support their families.” Benazir Sheik, 29, an entrepreneur, offers her views ahead of the Budget. Picture: Dhivana Rajgopaul/IOL

Benazir Sheik, 29, an entrepreneur, said: “I don’t want see a further increase in taxes because consumers are struggling with the rising cost of living and they are already paying a lot of tax on other things.” "Load shedding is making entrepreneurs look unprofessional because it is causing delays in how work is being done. Whether they go to the shops to buy supplies or operate equipment, entrepreneurs are constantly being effected.“ Beya Mukenga, an 18-year-old car guard, has his say on the Budget. Picture: Dhivana Rajgopaul/IOL

Beya Mukenga, an 18-year-old car guard, said: “The solution to getting rid of unemployment and helping find young people jobs is for government to go to schools to ask young people what they want to do with their lives after high school.” Joshua Harman, a 31-year-old artist, has his say ahead of the Budget 2024. Picture: Dhivana Rajgopaul/IOL

Joshua Harman, a 31-year-old artist, said: “Government can solve this issue of unemployment by creating awareness and allowing for accessibility around programmes that can help young people gain skills.” "Government should start careers days to help young kids and young people gain knowledge about topics like industrial development or product development if they want to become entrepreneurs.“

Phil Joffe, an 80-year-old yoga instructor, has his say ahead of the Budget. Picture: Dhivana Rajgopaul/IOL Phil Joffe, an 80-year-old yoga instructor said: “Social grants will increase because they are pathetically low at the moment but Cyril and the other have no idea where to get the money from.” “A shrinking population of people who are actually taxpayers are obviously going to have to do they paying.”