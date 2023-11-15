Everything you need to know about the history of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday was created in 2005 to encourage consumers to shop online, according to Investopedia, an online financial website. It originated in the United States and takes place on the Monday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Nearly two decades later, the day is a worldwide phenomenon, with people looking to score online deals on everything from electronics to groceries and other essentials. Cyber Monday is less popular than Black Friday in South Africa, but it is slowly gaining traction in the country and could be considered the latter’s digital counterpart. This year, the online shopping day falls on November, 27.

The average transaction per minute on 2022’s Cyber Monday was 408 according to BankservAfrica’s online card authentication service, as South Africans continued to search for the greatest offers online. This resulted in a total volume of 587 647 transactions, reflecting a 30 percent increase 2021’s total volume of 432 814. “My Broadbrand” also reported that one excited customer splurged on R200,000 in last year’s Cyber Monday.