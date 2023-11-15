Independent Online
Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Comprehensive guide on best products to buy during Black Friday sales

Don’t buy things just because it’s on sale. Picture: Freepik

Published 5h ago

With Black Friday coming up, it’s always good to have a plan since one can easily get caught up in the thrill of it all and spend unnecessarily.

Just because something is on sale, doesn’t mean you have to buy it.

Here’s a guide to what goods are best to buy during Black Friday sales.

Home appliances

During Black Friday, home appliances are often offered at significant discounts. Look out for deals on refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers.

These purchases can result in substantial savings and offer a great opportunity to upgrade or replace old appliances.

Washing machines are a good buy. Picture: Freepik pvproductions

Kitchen gadgets

Black Friday deals often include discounts on various kitchen gadgets and appliances. Whether you’re starting from scratch or simply looking to upgrade your kitchen tools, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in quality cookware, small appliances, and modern gadgets.

Furniture

If you've been eyeing new furniture pieces for your home, Black Friday is an excellent time to buy. Look out for couches, dining room sets and bedroom furniture.

Fashion items

Fashion lovers can take advantage of Black Friday sales to update their wardrobes without breaking the bank. Clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular brands often see dramatic price drops. Don’t forget to check out online fashion stores.

Update your wardrobe during Black Friday. Picture: Freepik

Beauty products

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite beauty products. Skincare, make-up, fragrances, and haircare items are often available at discounted prices.

Look for bundled sets or limited-edition collections, as they tend to provide even greater value for money.

