Black Friday: Tips on how to plan ahead and shop smarter

Whether stocking up on groceries, doing a bit of early Christmas shopping or simply keen to get your hands on that special something you’ve had your eye on, then you’re most likely one of the millions of people who is eagerly looking forward to Black Friday. Even though Black Friday promises great deals, it doesn’t mean that you should buy simply because items are on sale.

It’s so easy to get caught up in the hype that you end up buying unnecessary items and overspending. In order to avoid this, one has to make informed choices. Here are tips to help you navigate Black Friday like a pro. Plan ahead and make a list

Planning ahead will help you to stay focused and avoid impulsive purchases. Research products beforehand and identify the specific items you're interested in, so you can compare prices and quality across different stores. Set a budget

Set a realistic budget and stick to it. Avoid overspending by determining how much you can afford to spend without straining your finances. Remember to consider any additional costs, such as delivery costs, when planning your budget.

Research prices before Black Friday. Some retailers may increase the original price before offering a discount, making the deal seem more attractive than it actually is.