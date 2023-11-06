Black Friday: Here’s what you need to know if you’re clothing shopping online for the first time

With Black Friday coming up, many people are looking forward to picking up a few items they’ve had their eye on. This includes clothing items. While some people enjoy being in a store on sale day, others prefer to shop online from the comfort of their own home where they don’t have to deal with crowds and long queues.

The other great thing about online shopping is that it allows you to access stores you might not physically be able to get to. Online shopping is so convenient, yet it can be overwhelming if you’re a beginner. If you’re new to online shopping but want to get in on the specials, here are tips on how to successfully purchase clothing items online.

Get your measurements right One of the most crucial aspects of online clothing shopping is knowing your measurements. Take the time to measure yourself accurately, including bust, waist, hips, and inseam.

Different brands may have varying size charts, so referring to your measurements will help you select the right size and avoid disappointment when your order arrives. Make sure your measurements are correct. Picture: Pexels Gustavo Fring

Read reviews and check ratings Before making a purchase, read customer reviews and check product ratings. These insights provide valuable information about the quality and fit of the clothing item. Pay attention to reviews that mention sizing, fabric quality, and overall satisfaction. This step will help you make an informed decision and minimise the risk of receiving a product that doesn't meet your expectations.

Research the brand It's essential to research the brand before making a purchase. Look for information about the brand’s reputation, ethical practices, and return policies. A reputable brand will typically have detailed product descriptions, high-quality product images, and clear size guides.

Check the return policy Even with careful research and measuring, sometimes you might still not be happy with what you purchased. Ensure you understand the return policy before making a purchase. Look for free returns or exchanges, as this gives you the flexibility to try the item on and return it if it doesn't fit or meet your expectations.

Familiarise yourself with the return window and any requirements, such as keeping tags attached or returning the item in its original packaging.

Compare prices and shipping options Take the time to compare prices and shipping options from different retailers. Some may offer free shipping, while others may have faster delivery times. Remember to factor in the total cost, including any additional fees or taxes, when comparing prices.