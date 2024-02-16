Innovative carpooling connects people looking for a ride home with drivers who are going their way

JustGO, a popular online bus and aeroplane ticketing business that started in 2016, is now offering CarPooling. The online booking platform allows drivers to register their availability for inter-city trips.

This form of carpooling unites drivers and passengers on city-to-city journeys in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Eastern Cape, KZN, and throughout South Africa. JustGO’s business unit manager, Elmie Venter said the company connects drivers to customers heading in the same route, allowing them to split costs and travel together. “justGO offers a practical, convenient solution that is South African owned, environment and pocket-friendly, and even fun. Getting home with this service really can be about the friends you make along the way – with the convenience and security of an electronic ticket on your phone,” added Venter.

Drivers register online on the justGO LiftOffer system and enter the details of their forthcoming journeys for free. The website and app allow passengers to easily examine the variety of trips available along all routes. Passengers can pay using Capitec Pay, EFT, credit/debit card, EasyPay, Mobicred, and NSFAS funds with Cellbux vouchers. JustGo purports to offer peace of mind and budget-friendly pricing to parents of students who’re travelling. It promises to tackle the most urgent difficulties in informal ride-sharing, including:

The effort required for posting or locating deals on physical noticeboards. Missed communication between drivers and passengers. The hazards posed by unauthorised cars or drivers.

Uncertainty and distrust can lead to difficulties with payment security and processing. Safety is a huge issue when it comes to such services. The business ensures that both passengers and drivers share their contact and ID information. “Drivers need to be older than 21 and have a professional driver’s licence to offer a carpool ride. Both the driver and their car need to be fully licensed.