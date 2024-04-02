17-year-old baker from Limpopo turns passion into thriving business

By Simon Majadibodu The Grade 12 learner from Shayandima Secondary School is on a mission to expand his bakery business. He bakes exquisite sweet treats such as cupcakes, cookies, cakes, scones, and brownies.

Onndwela Manganye, 17, said his passion for baking started at a tender age and was fuelled by his mother, Irene Manganye, who used to bake to make a living. “My love for baking started when I was eight-years-old as I used to see my mother bake sweet treats and sell them to learners at nearby schools,” he said. That gave him the motivation to put on an apron, get his hands sticky with flour, and start baking.

Manganye attended baking lessons in his village, where an elderly woman who owned a bakery taught him how to bake. After the training, the young passionate baker decided to bake in his mother's kitchen, and later sold his own freshly baked goods to people in his neighbourhood. “I sold my pastries to the locals and that left them licking their fingers and they kept coming back to buy more,” he said with a smile.

For Manganye, all of this was due to his strong desire to bake. Asked where he gets his inspiration from, he said: “I get motivation from pictures of recipes from different online sites, and combine them so that they can give me something that tastes delicious and is unique”. After realising that people were buying his tasty pastry goods, the young man decided to establish his own bakery in 2021.

“I did this because I wanted to share my passion through my baking and share my sweet treats with everyone,” he said. Establishing his own business had been difficult as he lacked the funds to do so, he said, but it was made possible by his supporting mother and sister, Lucia Manganye. Despite the obstacles he endured in starting his business — Onndwela’s Sweet House — is now thriving and reaching more people than intended.

“I receive orders from almost everywhere in my province and that makes me very proud and grateful, but, most of my orders are from Thohoyandou,” he said. He told “The Star” that, for him to have reached this point, it is a result of dedication and commitment, but most importantly, believing in himself in all he does. This young baker sees the future as expanding his business and introducing new products to his loyal clients.

“I would like to have a bakery in every province and I am working towards baking bread,” he said. Manganye urged all young people to stop underestimating themselves and start utilising their talents and skills to earn a living. [email protected]