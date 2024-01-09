Be successful in 2024: How to tailor a standout CV to secure a learnership

The class of 2023 is looking forward to the publication of their matric results on January 18. Some will get entrance to higher education as a result of their grades.

Others see it as their passport to the working world, but while these young people are eager to get started, many will confront the harsh reality of few employment options and a deteriorating economy. Many of the 2023 matriculants will join the 58% of young South Africans who are unemployed. “South Africa has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world, with nearly six out of every 10 people under the age of 35 unable to find work,” said Rajan Naidoo, the managing director of EduPower Skills Academy.

With so much rivalry for each job, Naidoo feels that young people must stand out from the crowd by obtaining a recognised certification and gaining real work experience. “If you are determined to put in the work and do whatever it takes, learnerships are the best way to unlock real opportunities and an alternative route to career success,” he advised. According to Naidoo, learnerships bridge the academic information obtained in high school with the practical abilities required in the workplace.

Here are his top ideas for constructing an outstanding learnership CV to help matriculants make an impression on recruiters and boost their chances of landing an interview: CV presentation Your CV is a reflection of you, and how it is presented will determine whether or not you get noticed.

Several websites provide free CV templates; choose one that is straightforward and professional for a more polished appearance. You must also pay close attention to detail, notably grammar and spelling; therefore, use the spelling and grammar check feature included with most word processing software. Start with the basics

Begin with your personal information, which includes your complete name, contact information, and physical address. If you have any disabilities, please list them. Personal statement

Create a brief personal statement. This should be tailored to the learnership you are looking for, so emphasise your enthusiasm for the selected area and your readiness to learn and contribute. Education Give a summary of your academic achievements, including your highest grade, where you studied, and the year you graduated.

Include any extracurricular activities that illustrate your interests and devotion to your education. Skills showcase Highlight your relevant talents, whether they be in computers, good communication, problem solving, or collaboration, and include any awards or leadership responsibilities that will distinguish you.