Competition Tribunal gives the go ahead for Woolworths acquisition of Absolute Pets

PETS PARENTS The Competition Tribunal has given the green light for the acquisition of Absolute Pets by Woolworths.

Last October, Woolworths Holdings Limited announced its intention to acquire 93.45% of the shares in privately-owned pet retailer Absolute Pets (Pty) Ltd from Sanlam Private Equity and Absolute Pets management. The Competition Tribunal has approved the transaction, which is effective from April 1, 2024. Pet care is a rapidly developing market with substantial growth potential.

According to the retailer, the acquisition of Absolute Pets accelerates Woolworths’ pet strategy by bringing together two strategically-aligned businesses, and positions the group to lead as the end-to-end pet care destination of choice, in South Africa. Roy Bagattini, chief executive officer of the WHL Group, said: “We welcome the approval by the Competition Tribunal. Pet care is a fast growing business and is also important to Woolies customers.” “Woolies pet parents see their pets as integral family members and our teams are excited to get to work on delivering on the opportunities this partnership will provide, through even more exceptional quality products, and service, to even more customers,” Bagattini said.