Hope for commuters as 200 new trains have been produced - Prasa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has produced 200 modern high-tech Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) or trains for South African commuters. The rail agency said his week that there are 600 trains nationwide and there is a programme to create more EMUs in the next 10 years which will translate to more jobs for South Africans.

South Africa’s national rail network has been disrupted from years of corruption and neglect, with station buildings being stripped bare and rail tracks stolen and sold for scrap, robbing citizens of affordable public transport. “The first train set hit our railway tracks in February 2017. Today, we celebrate this progress made towards the overarching goal of 600 trains. With these new trains, we are contributing towards the reduction of carbon emissions and the promotion of sustainable transportation alternatives,” Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga said. Prasa’s Rolling Stock Fleet Renewal Programme is expected to create approximately 1,500 direct and 8,000 indirect jobs over the 10-year period.

“As part of the first phase of the programme, 1,631 direct jobs have been created during the construction phase of the R1 billion factory, and Gibela has now employed over 1,198 full-time employees. The workforce comes from local communities such as Duduza, Vosloorus, Katlehong, Kwa-Thema, Tsakane and Alfra-Park have benefited from this project,” the minister said. Gibela has also employed a total of 1,205 people for both manufacturing and maintenance activities, 37% of whom come from immediate communities. “In 2019, Gibela Rail in partnership with Small Enterprise Development Agency and City of Ekurhuleni established a multi-sector business incubator, the doors opened in 2020 in the Kwa-Thema Township,” she said.

“Skills development and knowledge transfer is key for this government. About 20,000 training programmes have been established to enable the transfer of skills and development of employees from top management to unskilled employees. “Through these interventions, we are helping to nurture the next generation of skilled and capable individuals who will not only improve their own futures, but also the futures of their families, communities, and our larger society. Since the inception of the programme, we have contracted 1,665 bursars and spent over R127 million towards their studies,” Chikunga added. A further R135 million has been invested in enterprise and supplier development initiatives, according to the minister.

“A total of R743 million has been invested in skills development to support inclusion in the rail sector. Over this 10-year period, Gibela has committed to train and develop 19,500 individuals in various skills such as engineers, artisans, technicians, and technologists,” she explained. Prasa restores five train services across the country In early April, Prasa said it had restored five rail services across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. The services restored as of the end of March 2024 include:

• Cape Town to Stellenbosch (Western Cape) • Merebank to Chatsglen (KZN) • Johannesburg to Florida (Gauteng)

• Johannesburg to Nancefield (Gauteng) • Germiston to Elsburg (Gauteng) Prasa said that extensions to Midway and Katlehong stations will be implemented at a later stage.