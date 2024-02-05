How to navigate life after matric: Opportunities and challenges

With the matric class of 2023 beginning on their path beyond school and the class of 2024 is up next, these young people find themselves at a crossroads of thrilling prospects. These include tremendous obstacles, and, most importantly, a plethora of alternatives that may easily trap them in analysis paralysis (the feeling of being unable to make a decision due to over-thinking a problem).

“After high school, you will be faced with numerous choices and options, each of which will shape and impact your future journey,” said Peter Kriel, the general manager at The Independent Institute of Education. “Understanding an overview of the main paths generally embarked upon by young people, as well as the most salient challenges, can help guide these important decisions.” Kriel offered some paths that a recent matriculate may follow:

Higher education Higher education is one of the most prevalent and lucrative choices for school leavers. Higher education institutions, both public and private, provide a foundation for in-depth learning as well as a platform for personal and intellectual development.

A higher education qualification gives you a competitive advantage in the job market, as businesses prefer people with appropriate credentials and abilities. However, not all higher education institutions give equal value, thus it is crucial to match one's goal for life with an institution that will most likely help one attain that ambition. Vocational training and skills development

In a society that places a higher priority on practical abilities, vocational training offers an alternate path to higher education. School leavers can pursue courses that will provide them with specialised, job-ready skills, increasing their employability in a variety of industries. Although many occupations need a degree, there are certain lucrative employment that may be attained with a vocational training diploma under your belt.

Entrepreneurial ventures Some high school graduates may be entrepreneurial and decide to establish their own businesses. The quickly changing corporate landscape stimulates innovation, making this an excellent moment for individuals with a vision to carve out their niche.

Entrepreneurial initiatives may also provide school leavers a unique platform for creativity, personal growth, and the chance to make a long-term contribution. However, entrepreneurial initiatives present substantial hurdles, such as financial instability, the influence of the entrepreneur’s inexperience, and market rivalry. Entering the workforce

Some young individuals have logistical or financial difficulties to pursuing their education or starting a business, therefore they will seek employment immediately after high school. Unfortunately, given South Africa’s high unemployment rate, these individuals will face intense competition for entry-level work. It is advised that these young people do all necessary to continue their academic path and expand their skill set, including researching suitable part-time short courses or online courses.

This will convey to companies that they are serious about their jobs and futures, and may offer up prospects later on. Global opportunities The integrated global economy allows school leavers to pursue possibilities outside borders.

International internships, exchange programmes, and remote employment opportunities expose students to a variety of cultures and working conditions. Global chances can help them widen their views, deepen their viewpoints, and improve their talents. However, worldwide potential are not without drawbacks, such as cultural differences, language obstacles, and high travel costs.